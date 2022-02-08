Quotes

“When reality is unacceptable because it negatively impacts those strip-mining the system for private gain, the state/empire is already on its fatal spiral to collapse.”

— Charles Hugh Smith

“I was a skeleton compared to what I used to be, but it didn’t matter. Nothing really mattered except remaining unbroken.”

— Bobby Sands

“We admit no crime – unless, that is, the love of one’s people and country is a crime.”

— Bobby Sands

“He only earns his freedom and his life who takes them every day by storm.”

— Johann von Goethe

“Our revenge will be the laughter of our children.”

— Bobby Sands