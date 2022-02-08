“When reality is unacceptable because it negatively impacts those strip-mining the system for private gain, the state/empire is already on its fatal spiral to collapse.”
— Charles Hugh Smith
“I was a skeleton compared to what I used to be, but it didn’t matter. Nothing really mattered except remaining unbroken.”
— Bobby Sands
“We admit no crime – unless, that is, the love of one’s people and country is a crime.”
— Bobby Sands
“He only earns his freedom and his life who takes them every day by storm.”
— Johann von Goethe
“Our revenge will be the laughter of our children.”
— Bobby Sands
3 thoughts on “Quotes”
In the first place, God made idiots.
That was for practice.
Than he made the school boards.
– Mark Twain
When we stand
They fall
Hear hear. If you arent pissed off, your six feet under dirt.