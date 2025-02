.@RandPaul Asks Samantha Power: 'Did USAID Fund Coronavirus Research In Wuhan China?'

"Should we be funding the Academy of Military Medical Research in China? …Some of the research proposals in 2018 were the Wuhan Insitute of Virology asking for money to create a virus with a… pic.twitter.com/SZ53PzWKnq

— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 2, 2025