"The IRS has been using AI to access bank accounts of American citizens without any kind of a search warrant, or even without any specific claim that they have committed a crime."
"The IRS has claimed that they have access to every single person's bank account… and that they… pic.twitter.com/rlQAbQlEEG
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) February 2, 2025
Every time I see reports like this, and all other reports telling us how we’re going to be totally spied on and lose all privacy, I just roll my eyes. In my mind, that’s all been happening for at least 15 or 20 years, maybe longer. There’s nothing they can’t view if they want to. Of course their methods keep improving, but the mission and intent have probably always been with us.
A few quotes from an article that follows:
“A global powerhouse in digital espionage.”
“Israel’s surveillance technology industry is deeply intertwined with its foreign policy and diplomatic efforts.”
“Israel’s role as a global leader in surveillance technology is unlikely to diminish in the coming years. ”
The rise of surveillance technologies in Israel:
https://www.maravipost.com/the-rise-of-surveillance-technologies-in-israel-a-global-powerhouse-in-digital-espionage/#google_vignette
I myself, was a spy last night. Yeah, I spied on The Grammy’s. A love-fest praising DEI and Trannies. A few decent songs but a lot of vacuous trash. And judging by the outfits worn, a testament to public nudity. And the dancing, a testament to public sex.
WE ARE MORE THAN OUR GENITALS. What a disservice to music!!
.