Randy Fine Wins Florida House Race After Trump, GOP Scrambled to Prop Up His Campaign

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Florida State Senator Randy Fine, who has sought to criminalize criticism of Israel and Jews and celebrated Israel killing Palestinian babies as well as an American citizen protesting in the West Bank, won his House race on Tuesday despite underperforming in a district Trump won by 30 points.

Fine had a 13 point lead with around 95% of the vote in as of 9PM EST on Tuesday night.

President Trump and the GOP had to scramble to prop up his struggling campaign after a poll showed him within the margin of error versus his Democratic opponent Joshua Weil.

As I reported on Friday, Trump had to scuttle Elise Stefanik’s nomination for US Ambassador to the UN over fears Fine would lose his seat and narrow the GOP’s already slim House majority.

Fine attracted controversy for celebrating the Jewish state’s slaughter of Palestinian babies in Gaza, cheering Israel’s killing of an American citizen who protested in the West Bank and working together with Gov. Ron DeSantis to pass the strictest hate crime bill in America in Florida to jail critics of Jews and Israel for distributing “hateful” flyers.

This is who President Trump just endorsed for office. This is absolutely appalling and revealing as to who is in charge of the White House. Any person who can look at a picture of a murdered baby and mock it is a monster. Do not vote for this genocidal pig. @VoteRandyFine pic.twitter.com/3kiWqzp0Kl — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 1, 2025

The residents of Florida 6th congressional district either didn’t hear the news or simply didn’t care.

From what I saw, Weil ran a rather conventional campaign which criticized Fine for wanting to defund Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and give tax breaks to billionaires.

While that is fine and all (no pun intended), I do wonder if the outcome could have been different if he ran attack ads that leaned in to highlighting Fine’s enthusiastic support for killing the babies of his blood enemies, as well as his opposition to free speech and the First Amendment.

While it’s unfortunate that Fine won, it may actually be a good thing having such a cartoonishly evil psycho representing the state of Israel (or is it Florida?) in Congress.