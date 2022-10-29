Posted: October 29, 2022 Categories: Videos Reagannomics.. Why Nancy Reagan Was The Original Trap Queen. TheSearch4Truth October 29th, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Reagannomics.. Why Nancy Reagan Was The Original Trap Queen.”
I remember the 80s, all the town squares filled with mom and pop shops and restaurants. Then in the 90s Walmart came to down, the square started closing up, farmers came into town to start working a second job during the winter months. Reagan told the people what they wanted to hear on the news channels and in the background sold the American people down the river, no different than Trump and all the rest of the presidents. The people don’t have a voice, it’s all corrupt to the core, right down to the county mayor’s. Heck Chattanooga Tennessee is a damn partner with the WEF, Georgia in bed with China. All you have to do is google World Ecconomic Forum and you city or state or your state and China and you will find some connection. Our country has deliberately been turned over to foreign non governmental agencies and no politicians are raising any hell about it, this country does not produce anything anymore other than services, it’s all global stores & restaurants, heck all towns look the same now. There used to be a time each town was unique to itself and all these politicians are preaching is about gas prices, stupid shit that doesn’t matter. The churches are no different, all they preach is tolerance and do what your government tells you. This is F’ing pathetic, each and every last politician, doctor and CEO that is furthering the global agenda needs strung up in each and every town square for crimes of treason. The reason people want a living wage is because services types jobs were never ment to be anything more than part time work, in-between jobs and high school jobs but they outsourced any way for most of us to make a living, so everyone has to buy cheap crap from Walmart. They have outsourced everything that doesn’t require a man onsite and all this happened within half my lifetime.
Wow. Jam-packed. Thanks, Deon. Always hard to hear about the killing of our enterprises, the shipping out of our manufacturing. If I hated Reagan before, I now DESPISE him. COUNTRY-KILLER!!!
