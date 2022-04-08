Rembrandt is laying off 135 workers at Buena Vista County egg-laying facility

Sioux City Journal

The plant, home to over 5 million hens, was hit by highly pathogenic avian influenza last month.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, employers are required to report mass layoffs. Rembrandt Enterprises reported its layoffs on April 5 to Iowa Workforce Development, according to the agency’s WARN log .

It’s not known how many people are employed at the egg-laying plant, which is one of the largest in the nation.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has not identified any facility impacted by bird flu, but a county official and area poultry farmers in the region identified Rembrandt as the Buena Vista facility where 5.3 million egg-laying hens were euthanized after the virus was detected on March 17.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected in Iowa more than a month ago and has since been detected at 16 flocks, both commercial and backyard, including four in Buena Vista County. Nearly 13 million birds have been euthanized this year.

Iowa is the top egg-producing state in the nation, and is No. 7 in turkey production.