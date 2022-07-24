Rep. Greg Steube: Democrats Exploiting Uvalde to Push ‘Complete Ban’ of Guns, with FBI ‘Coming to your House and Taking Your Firearms’

Breitbart – by Robert Kraychick

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) told Breitbart News on Friday that the Protecting Our Kids Act — Democrat legislation to expand firearm restrictions — is part of a broader political campaign toward a “complete ban of firearms” for American citizens.

“Their mission is, this is just their initial small steps to a complete ban of firearms in our country,” he said on the Breitbart News Daily podcast with special guest host Jerome Hudson. “The FBI is coming to your house and taking your firearms.”

He emphasized, “They want to end firearm ownership in this country.”

Steube said Democrats will push to prohibit ownership of weapons platforms or models used in highly-publicized violent crimes, with the AR platform being the current, media-hyped cause célèbre.

The Protecting Our Kids Act, if enacted as law, would ban 15-round magazines by categorizing them as “large capacity ammunition feeding devices.”

“The 15-round magazine ban … is on handguns, as well,” Steube remarked. “That effectively also bans a whole host of semi-automatic handguns, because there’s a lot of semi-automatic handguns out there that take more and are made for more than a 15-round magazine. I use the Sig 320. It comes with a 21-round magazine. That gun would be banned, because you wouldn’t be able to possess the 21-round magazine. It would be a crime under this bill.”

He added, “I want to be able to respond to a threat that is coming at me, and regardless of how many rounds I needs to do that, I need to be capable and respond accordingly. Back here in home, where I carry in Florida, I carry a spare magazine in a spare magazine holster everywhere I go, so if I run out in my primary, I’ve got a backup. That’s just how military guys [train] to be prepared in a situation.”

“I hope I never have to use my firearm in defense of myself or others, but God forbid there be an be an instance where something happens and I have the training and ability to put down a threat, and I’m not armed,” he concluded.

https://www.breitbart.com/podcast/2022/07/23/exclusive-rep-greg-steube-democrats-exploiting-uvalde-to-push-complete-ban-of-guns-with-fbi-coming-to-your-house-and-taking-your-firearms/