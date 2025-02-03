REPORT: A new peer-reviewed study finds irrefutable evidence supporting IMMEDIATE market withdrawal of the COVID-19 injections.

By The Vigilant Fox

The authors noted that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths reported to VAERS has “far exceeded the recall limits of past vaccine withdrawals by up to 375,340%.”

Furthermore, they believe the shots should be immediately pulled from the market for the following reasons.

1.) Excess mortality: 12 studies link mass COVID-19 vaccination to increased deaths, with autopsies showing a high likelihood of a causal connection.

2.) Negative efficacy: Vaccinated individuals face a higher risk of infection than the unvaccinated, with some studies showing up to a 253% increased risk for those with more than three doses.

3.) DNA contamination: COVID-19 vaccine batches contain DNA fragments at levels far exceeding regulatory safety limits set by the FDA and EMA.

4.) Historical recall comparison: Past vaccines were pulled after as few as 10 deaths, while VAERS has reported 37,544 deaths globally.

5.) Lack of clinical benefit: No large-scale, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials show reductions in infection, hospitalization, or death.

6.) Hippocratic Oath violation: Continued administration of COVID-19 vaccines contradicts the principle of “do no harm” and demands immediate withdrawal.

