Report: U.S. Quietly Sent Israel Hundreds of Hellfire Missiles While Touting ‘Diplomacy’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The US was shipping hundreds of Hellfire missiles to Israel while President Trump was out touting his push for “diplomacy” with Iran, according to a new report.

From The Middle East Eye, “Exclusive: US quietly sent hundreds of Hellfire missiles to Israel before Iran attack”:

The US quietly delivered hundreds of Hellfire missiles to Israel before its unprecedented attack on Iran on Friday, Middle East Eye can reveal. The US sent around 300 Hellfire missiles to Israel on Tuesday in a large-scale stock-up of supplies before its attack, and as the Trump administration was saying it was ready to continue engaging Iran in nuclear talks. The transfer of such a large quantity of Hellfires suggests that the Trump administration was well-informed of Israel’s plans to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran, two US officials told MEE on the condition of anonymity. The US’s delivery of Hellfires or other large quantities of weapons in the lead up to Friday’s attack has not been previously reported. The US military helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed towards Israel, two US officials told Reuters on Friday.

This is not all that surprising considering Trump rearmed Israel during their so-called negotiated “ceasefire” with Gaza only for the Jewish state to swiftly break the ceasefire and accelerate the genocide.

Ronen Bergman — a New York Times “journalist” who “formerly” served in Israeli intelligence — claimed in Ynet back in January that then President-elect Donald Trump had “already promised” Netanyahu that he would support Israel “retroactively” if they decided to violate their ceasefire with Gaza after signing a peace deal.

Now, according to the Israelis and seemingly Trump himself, we know his Iranian nuclear deal was also just a ruse to get them to take their guard down.

I’m actually shocked the Iranians were caught off guard by this considering Trump and America’s history of duplicity and backstabbing. Assuming the United States will pursue anything but Israel’s interests at this point is just a pipedream.

Trump was willing to sacrifice all of America’s last remaining credibility on this ruse just to help Israel carry out these strikes. If the war continues to expand, next he will be sending our sons and daughters to die in Israel’s war.