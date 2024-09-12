Reuters: 8,000 Haitian Migrants Signed Up For Medicaid in Springfield Over Past Three Years

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Some 8,000 Haitians signed up for Medicaid in Springfield, Ohio in just the past three years, according to data obtained by Reuters.

The transfer of “as many as 15,000” immigrants from Haiti “over roughly the last three years” has “reshaped” the city of 58,000, Reuters noted.

“Enrollment in Medicaid and federal food assistance and welfare programs surged. So did rents and vehicle accidents, including a collision last year when a Haitian without a U.S. driver’s license drove into a school bus, killing 11-year-old Aiden Clark and injuring 26 other children,” Reuters reported.

“The number of affordable housing vouchers fell as landlords moved to market-based rents that were rising in the face of higher demand, a blow to existing residents relying on them.”

Reuters had nothing but praise for the Haitian invasion in the rest of their article and shared claims they were helping the economy but that’s hard to believe considering over half (at least) of the new arrivals went straight on welfare.