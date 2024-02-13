REVEALED: Biden admin diverts Veterans Affairs resources to illegal immigrants

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

It has been revealed that the Biden administration has been diverting resources from the Veterans Affairs (VA) organization to help illegal immigrants around the country.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) spoke about the matter with Fox Digital in an interview reported on Tuesday morning. The Alabama senator recently introduced a bill titled the “No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act” in order to prevent it from happening again.

Tuberville told the outlet, “They’ve opened up care from the doctors in these [VA] community care systems. The lines now in the VA’s are getting longer. Our funds that are supposed to go to the veterans are going to these illegal immigrants that are coming across.”

The VA told the news network earlier in December that it has had an interagency agreement with ICE’s Health Service Corps (IHSC) since 2002 to assist with reimbursements using the VA’s Financial Service Center’s processing system when private providers take on medical care for illegal immigrants while they are at ICE detention centers.

Under the agreement, ICE will pay the processing fees and will reimburse private providers. However, the resources used by the VA’s Financial Service Center has likely gotten overloaded with the mass amount of illegal immigration that has been ongoing over the southern border.

VA representatives told the outlet there is a “history of a backlog of medical claims which has resulted in veterans getting bills they shouldn’t be getting, and … having dissatisfied community care providers who are not getting paid in a timely manner.”

The senator was disappointed that the VA has not been able to care for the 19 million veterans across the country while the resources he mentioned have been diverted to help illegal immigrants that have been allowed into the US amidst the ongoing border crisis.

Tuberville added in the interview, “I think we’ve got a great opportunity to get this, maybe not to a vote, but at least where we discuss it on the floor, where the American people start to understand it.”