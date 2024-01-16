REVEALED: United CEO Scott Kirby is drag queen, pushes drag and DEI on staff

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

The United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby who went viral for championing DEI measures for pilots at the company is also a drag queen in his spare time.

In photos revealed by Libs of TikTok, Kirby is seen dressed in drag and other events sponsored by the company had queens attending.

The bombshell comes just as a video of Kirby in an interview with Axios talking about DEI measures the company has been implementing has gone viral.

Kirby responded to a question about DEI measures at the company saying, “We have committed that 50 percent of the classes will be women or people of color.”

“Today only 19 percent of our pilots at United Airlines are women or people of color.” Kirby then boasted, “And by the way, from all the data I’ve seen, that’s the highest of any airline in the country.”

When pressed for why there were not enough women and people of color in the c-suite by the Axios interviewer, Kirby shrugged off the comment. He then went on to explain how the company requires women and people of color to be engaged in the hiring and interview.

In addition, photos posted by Libs of TikTok reveal that Maya Tallman, a trans-identifying male, is running the newly formed DEI Committee at the company.

In a letter sent to employees about DEI, Tallman explained the committee would be going by DEIB instead of DEI because the “B in DEIB stands for belonging.” United and other airlines have become embroiled in controversy in the last month over DEI practices. One report showed that the Federal Aviation Administration under President Joe Biden was encouraging the recruitment of people with “severe intellectual” and “psychiatric” disabilities as part of its DEI plan. Under the People with Disabilities program, the FAA “actively recruits, hires, promotes, retains, develops and advances people with disabilities” and targets the following as disabilities: “Hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.”

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk posted to X last week about all the DEI efforts in airline industry, saying that “people will die due to DEI” when a panel blew out on a Boeing airplane.