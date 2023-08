RIGGED: CDC Now Refusing New COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports in Its V-Safe Program

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) V-safe website quietly stopped collecting adverse event reports with no reason or explanation. The V-safe website simply states: “Thank you… pic.twitter.com/A8MlnCwjtI

— DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) August 30, 2023