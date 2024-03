Riley Gaines turns the tables on Piers Morgan guest James Barr, arguing for removing categories from sport:

“Riley I want to ask you a question: Because a lot of this is to do with sport and how you feel it’s unfair because you’re up against people with a bigger body.”

Gaines:… pic.twitter.com/TzM0AOC5Xz

— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 21, 2024