Russian Military Corroborates the ‘Laptop from Hell’

Forbidden Knowledge

On March 31, the chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov, gave a news briefing about documents that had been seized by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, including correspondences between Hunter Biden and figures involved in biological research in Ukraine, who were financed by his investment firm, Rosemont Seneca.

The documents revealed an intent to create a “Central Depository of Especially Dangerous Microorganisms in Kyiv,” according to Russian MoD spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, as well as ways to distribute biological agents via drone.

Kirillov showed signed contracts between US government agencies – Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Pentagon, the Department of State – and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, as well as the specific facilities inside Ukraine. The Pentagon spent more than $30 million for biological research at just one Ukrainian facility, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, according to the Russian military.

See video and read the rest here: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/what-russia-is-saying-about-the-laptop-from-hell/