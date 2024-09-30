Russian Navy’s High-Ranking Pacific Fleet Navigator Dead: Report

Next to aerial footage that appeared to show medical staff surrounding someone prostrate on the road, news.vl said “a tragedy occurred today during a marathon in Vladivostok.”
The chief navigator of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet has died while taking part in a running race, Russian media have reported.
Captain Yevgeny Vityuynev, 41, died while competing in one of the Bridges of Vladivostok events on Saturday, according to the local publication news.vl.
The events on Saturday included races of 5 and 10 kilometers [3.1 and 6.2 miles], as well as a half-marathon and a marathon. It has not been confirmed which of the distances Vityuynev had been taking part in.
Pro-Ukrainian X users noted the fate faced by a prominent
Russian military figure, but no immediate connection between his death and his job has been reported.
This illustrative image shows Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships parade off Vladivostok during the Navy Day celebrations on July 30, 2023. The fleet’s chief navigator died in a running race in the port city on September… More PAVEL KOROLYOV/Getty Images
Kommersant, the Russian daily newspaper,reported that a law enforcement source had confirmed the name of the deceased, but gave no further information. The publication added that the Pacific Fleet has not commented.
Last week, the Pacific Fleet started joint exercises with China in the Sea of Japan as
part of the Beibu naval drills. The exercises consisting of anti-aircraft and antisubmarine weapons, follow increased cooperation between the militaries run by Moscow and Beijing, sparking concern in the West.