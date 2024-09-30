Russian Navy’s High-Ranking Pacific Fleet Navigator Dead: Report

Next to aerial footage that appeared to show medical staff surrounding someone prostrate on the road, news.vl said “a tragedy occurred today during a marathon in Vladivostok.”

“The Ministry of Health reported that ambulance doctors tried to resuscitate the man, but to no avail. Additional police officers also arrived at the scene, but it was not possible to save the runner,” the post read.

Pro-Ukrainian X users noted the fate faced by a prominent Russian military figure, but no immediate connection between his death and his job has been reported.

The Ministry of Health in the far-eastern Primorsky region had said that he had suddenly fallen ill while taking part and lost consciousness. The local prosecutor’s office said on Telegram that an investigation had been launched, looking into whether marathon organizers had provided enough medical support.

This illustrative image shows Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships parade off Vladivostok during the Navy Day celebrations on July 30, 2023. The fleet’s chief navigator died in a running race in the port city on September… More PAVEL KOROLYOV/Getty Images

Each of the estimated 4,500 participants had to undertake a medical examination before race day, Russian media reported.

Kommersant, the Russian daily newspaper,reported that a law enforcement source had confirmed the name of the deceased, but gave no further information. The publication added that the Pacific Fleet has not commented.

The head of the Primorsky region’s Fokino district, Alexander Baranov, paid tribute to Vityuynev on the VKontakte social media platform. He said that he had known him since children and the deceased was a “shining example of how a love for the sea to lead to high achievements.”

Baranov said Vityuynev had once lived in Fokino where he had started his interest in a naval career while attending a local military-patriotic club called “Makarovets.”

Baranov called Vityuynev a “professional in his field, a true patriot who loved his country. He will remain in our hearts as a worthy officer, an honest man, a wonderful family man.”

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I announce the tragic loss,” Baranov posted.

