🇱🇧 Lebanese father grabs his daughters as Israel drops bombs near his home… they know civilian homes are the IDFs main targets.. pic.twitter.com/VIqHE8j02N
— Pelham (@Resist_05) September 28, 2024
One thought on “Lebanese father grabs his daughters as Israel drops bombs near his home… they know civilian homes are the IDFs main targets..”
How sweet is Sunday when it is soured with genocide. There is no more Sunday. No more weekend. Only endless war, and cruelty, and debauchery.
Is war hiding pedophilic satanic perversion or is pedophilic satanic perversion hiding war? Perhaps they guard each other. Maybe ask those in the billionaire’s club. Or maybe ask Diddy. Maybe ask Bibi.
