Sabotage! Rebels in France attack 5G

Rebels in France have declared war on the infrastructure of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. An ever-expanding resistance movement has been sabotaging the widely-hated 5G network.

Says a three-part report on the Reporterre website: “Relay antennae are being torched, fibre-optic cables cut, pylons unbolted. During the night, people burn construction machinery, attack masts with disc cutters or destroy electrical equipment with sledgehammers”.

Vehicles belonging to telecommunications businesses have also been set on fire in at least 140 attacks since the start of the Covid repression, with the cost to the industry running into tens of millions of euros.Says the report: “This is a movement which is advancing underground, out of the spotlight, a deep revolt spreading across France”.

Pascaline, a resistance fighter interviewed by Reporterre, says she has been forced into action by a sense of urgency: “We are living in a crossroads period. If we do nothing now, this industry will have permanently taken hold”. Pascaline says her fellow saboteurs have a wide range of backgrounds, with Gilets Jaunes and anarchists fighting alongside Christians who are equally opposed to the fascistic New Normal grid being built with 5G.

With protests against the Great Reset ignored, smeared and repressed by the French state, dissidents have been forced to express themselves more directly.

Texts have been circulating calling for the creation of a new movement of “concrete, and not just symbolic, resistance”.

Resistance fighter Léon told Reporterre: “We have been pushed towards sabotage by very practical reasons. Since the Gilets Jaunes, the state has tightened the screws and it is harder and harder to push back against power on the streets”. Given the Covid restrictions, it was also impossible to build a mass mobilisation against 5G, he said, even though the majority of the population are opposed.

As the report notes, the sabotage movement amounts to “a refusal to live in a hyperconnected society” and “full-on resistance to the digitalisation of the world”.

Another saboteur, Margot, says that a web-like prison of cables and masts is being constructed.

“We are told about all the joys of a digital society which in reality only worsens exploitation, surveillance and environmental disaster”.

