VARs by batch number

How Bad is my Batch?

Batch codes and associated deaths, disabilities and illnesses for Covid 19 Vaccines

**Displays number of deaths and disabilities associated with each batch/lot number = indication of relative toxicity of one batch/lot compared to another

**No one currently knows the reason why some batches/lots are associated with excessive deaths, disabilities and adverse reactions (up to 50 x). Until we do know, it is best to be cautious

**[“Batch-code” = “Lot Number” = the number they write on your vaccination card.]

Check out your batch code (lot number)

Latest Info on Boosters

Variation in Toxicity

Do the Batch Codes Code for Toxicity?

VAERS Database

Data Source

All data is sourced from VAERS, a public database of over 700,000 adverse reaction reports for Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen Covid 19 vaccines in the USA.

Our intention is to present the VAERS data in an accessible and unadulterated form, that can be easily verified using the links below

http://www.howbadismybatch.com/