We need to construct the world of tomorrow on the base that was formed at the G20 summit.
We should leave it to each country to decide what system it wants, but the Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries.#KlausSchwab pic.twitter.com/u9287CrfnZ
— Harrison (@Son_ofHari) November 22, 2022
Posted: November 23, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Schwab: “A systemic transformation of the world.” He likes how China does it.”
Out of one side of his mouth he wants countries to decide their own methods. Out of the other side, he praises a system where there is no deciding by the people, where there is only force: Do this or else!! He thinks we don’t see his sly technique of touting self-direction while selling slavery.
.
The lead-in says it all –
“We need to construct the world of tomorrow…”
It’s this kind of constant audacity from these self-appointed god-complex freaks that “in the not-too-distant past” would have gotten them ALL beaten senseless by mobs, dragged through the streets alive & then hung upside-down from lampposts for all to stab, beat & torture further until finally dead. Many now think we need to rapidly return to the ways of the past in order to deal with immediate present & future threats…