Scientists say, “burying trees can reduce global warming as well.” I don’t know where they’re finding these scientists – Watch more on Josh’s analysis of Bill Gates’ agenda to chop down forests.
Posted: September 1, 2023
7 thoughts on “Scientists say, “burying trees can reduce global warming as well.” I don’t know where they’re finding these scientists – Watch more on Josh’s analysis of Bill Gates’ agenda to chop down forests.”
Translation: Sanity is overrated. Please shut down your brain. It is a most unnecessary organ and hinders our vitally important work as laid out, actually written in stone, on our late and beloved Guidestones. And remember what I told you:
“People act like they have a choice. You don’t have a choice. Normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population.”
Regarding the environment… And talk about recycling plastic:
https://www.facebook.com/africandrummingaustralia/videos/978170190118860/
An arborist friend sent me his reply to Gates’ Tree Insanity:
“It is said that when the Orwellian human zoo reaches a certain degree of instability the insanity is calculated to depopulate, and people subconsciously do a calculation they can be the lucky survivors of musical chairs… then add to that natural phenomenon of social rise and collapse, the jewish sabotage using absurdity and driving everyone mad with propaganda. The forests are quite a bit more important than is generally recognized and it has been a theme of madness in civilization since Gilgamesh to attack them. Anything from Gates is bound to be rotten as he is the main depop frontman in his family lineage. All his actions and investments are calculated to kill people. Those who are enslaved tend to think the high priests will throw them some scraps so they wait on the priesthood instead of hanging it from trees. Eventually there has to be a reckoning and a collapse of the massive stupidity these high priests spread in their insane sermons.”
Im tired of seeing his smug smiling face ..anyone else would have already been given a lethal injection
How’se about we chop down….you know…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Coffee royal is in order and necessary Be ready for your next fight its here already …
Somebody needs to take up the name Probable Cause. LOL Watch out the cops or pigs have probable cause whenever and you have no say, it happened to me. Grampa goes to Jail And I did Resist!!!!!!!!!!!!!