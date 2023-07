Scientists studying Covid’s origin told Congress last week that they were practicing science. But newly released private messages show Fauci’s advisors knew they couldn’t show a natural spillover had occurred and thought a lab leak was possible long after claiming otherwise.

Scientists studying Covid’s origin told Congress last week that they were practicing science. But newly released private messages show Fauci’s advisors knew they couldn’t show a natural spillover had occurred and thought a lab leak was possible long after claiming otherwise. pic.twitter.com/Q8VTGQyLJp — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) July 18, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet