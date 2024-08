Scott Ritter’s home was just RAIDED by GENOCIDE JOE’S FBI. Check out this clip from 2002 when a snarky then-Senator Biden was humiliated by then-UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter regarding his lies about WMD in Iraq.

🚨🇺🇸 Scott Ritter's home was just RAIDED by GENOCIDE JOE'S FBI. Check out this clip from 2002 when a snarky then-Senator Biden was humiliated by then-UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter regarding his lies about WMD in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/rt6RAsdCYS — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) August 8, 2024

