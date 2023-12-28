Senior WEF Official: ‘Dangerous Conspiracy Theorists Must Be Banned From Internet’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

A senior World Economic Forum (WEF) official has called for so-called “conspiracy theorists” to be banned from accessing the internet due to their “dangerous” theory that a cabal of elites control the world.

Yuval Noah Harari, also known as the “Prophet of Davos” who serves as Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, condemned the theory that a shadowy elite of billionaires and globalists control the world as “anti-Semitic” and “dangerous.”

During an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Harari claimed that the “global elite theory” is attractive because it is “very simple.”

“The global cabal theory has many variations, but basically, there is a small group of people, a cabal, that secretly controls everything that is happening in the world,” Harari declared.

“All the wars, all the revolutions, all the epidemics, everything that is happening is controlled by this very small group of people, who are of course evil and have bad intentions.”

“This is a very well-known story. It’s not new.”

“It’s been there for thousands of years.”

“It’s very attractive because, first of all, it’s simple.”

“You don’t need to understand everything that happens in the world.”

“You just need to understand one thing.”

“The war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 5G technology, COVID-19.”

“It’s simple,” he added.

“There’s this global cabal, they do all of it.”

He warned these crises are often blamed on “the Jews” or the “Freemasons.”

“It creates this utopian fantasy. ‘If we only get rid of this small cabal, we solve all the problems of the world. Salvation!’” he pointed out.

“So, it’s simple, it’s attractive, and that’s why so many people believe it.”

Harari then compared the belief of a sinister global cabal to Nazism, claiming that the Nazis also believed that a cabal was trying to control the world.

“The basic Nazi idea was that Jews controlled the world,” he continued.

“Get rid of the Jews, you solve all the world’s problems.”

Harari’s attempt to downplay the role of the WEF in shaping world policies is shameless.

The WEF and Harari regularly boast about their plans to control the world.

As The People’s Voice reported, Harari has previously admitted that the WEF are creating a “technological Noah’s Ark” on Earth that will only be beneficial to “elites.”