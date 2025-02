Sergey Lavrov confirms that British War Monger and serial liar Boris Johston prevented Ukraine from signing a comprehensive Peace deal in Istanbul. That was 3 years ago.

Since then, a million have died, needlessly.

Who do you believe, Lavrov? Or Boris Johnston?

— Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) February 24, 2025