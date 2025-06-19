✡️Settlers are now locking other Settlers out of Shelters to Keep from getting crowded. pic.twitter.com/maKOZQU8fr
— Hajji Wayne Conley 🇮🇪☝️ (@BigWayneConley) June 18, 2025
One thought on “Settlers are now locking other Settlers out of Shelters to Keep from getting crowded.”
A popular saying from the old days is coming to mind:
“Hooray for me and to hell with everyone else.”
