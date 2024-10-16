Sex trafficking of immigrant children triples under Biden-Harris border policies: report

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

Reports of sex-trafficking of immigrant children have more than tripled under the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies, this comes as the Border Patrol has warned that many children coming over the border are being subject to exploitation.

The Free Press.reported that the extent of sex trafficking is being posted at the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency issues Certification and Eligibility Letters to minors when they have been subject to sex traffickers, often only after they have been able to escape. That number of letters is three times what it was during the administration of President Donald Trump, the outlet noted. And those only reflect the numbers of children who are able to report the incidents.

The Free Press published a chilling account of where some of these children have ended up and how an organization called Shepherd’s Watch , is trying to combat the epidemic of sex trafficking. “I couldn’t ignore it anymore,” and woman who identified under the name “Lisa” told the outlet.

Shepherd’s Watch investigators can’t arrest anyone, but they work to compile the information and the evidence that they then hand over to local police. “Law enforcement is understaffed and stretched too thin,” said Lisa. “That’s where we come in.”

The woman showed The Free Press reporter how the sex traffickers advertise their product: on social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook. The ads show females wearing lingerie and covering their faces to prevent people from guessing their ages. “Each week, we track over 12,000 ads for women in Houston, 2,600 in San Antonio, 3,500 in Austin, and 14,000 in Dallas,” Lisa told The Free Press.

Lisa said the sex trafficking of migrant girls has “exploded” since the Biden-Harris administration lost interest in securing the southern border and properly vetting immigration. “Nearly all of my sex-trafficking rings now are migrant girls. The ads exploded within the first three months of the border being open. We started noticing new sites and ads in Spanish. That was very few before. Then sites dedicated to Latino girls popped up everywhere.”

A lot of the trafficking is handled by members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as well as other gangs that have proliferated around the US. When it comes to sex trafficking the gang members entice children across the border with promises of jobs and then demand payment for their services. Payment is then often made through prostitution.

The report adds to concerns surrounding some 300,000 immigrant children who have not been accounted for the administration’s Department of Health and Human Services.