Shock: After Covid Pandemic’s End, Over 500 Excess Heart Deaths are Being Recorded Every Week in England by Kyle Becker

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has released a shocking new report revealing a staggering increase of over 500 heart disease-related deaths per week in England.

According to the UK’s leading cardiovascular research charity, the BHF, heart attacks and strokes have seen a significant surge since 2020. This report is based on data provided by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

The data indicates a total of 96,540 excess deaths involving cardiovascular conditions, such as heart attacks and strokes, since February 2020.

“As of June 2023, there have been nearly 100,000 excess deaths in England involving IHD or other cardiovascular diseases (CVD),” the report said.

“The primary purpose of this document is to explain what we mean when we say there have now been nearly 100,000 excess deaths involving CVD in England since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report continued. “It will also shine light on two key findings of our analysis: 1) that acute Covid-19 infection does not appear to explain even a third of excess deaths involving CVD in the most recent year of the pandemic, and 2) that excess deaths involving CVD outnumber excess deaths involving other individual disease areas (excluding Covid-19 deaths) reported by OHID since the onset of the pandemic in England.”

Dr. Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the BHF, expressed deep concern about the growing number of fatalities among individuals with cardiovascular disease over the past three years.

“We are currently facing an alarming heart and stroke care emergency. It is disheartening to witness the loss of so many lives,” Dr. Griffiths emphasized on Thursday.

“If no action is taken, we risk experiencing a continued rise in death rates from cardiovascular conditions, eroding decades of scientific progress in reducing heart attack and stroke fatalities.”

Dr. Griffiths further added, “We cannot afford to waste any time; governments must seize control of this crisis to provide heart patients and their loved ones with hope for a healthier future.”

Dr. Sonya Babu-Narayan, a consultant cardiologist, pointed out that while the number of COVID-19 deaths has been decreasing steadily since the start of the pandemic, cardiovascular deaths continue to rise.

“COVID-19 no longer explains the significant excess deaths associated with cardiovascular disease,” she asserted. “There are likely other major contributing factors at play.”

Dr. Babu-Narayan further attributed the escalating excess deaths to the immense and unrelenting strain placed on Britain’s healthcare system.

However, it is worth noting that the BHF report downplayed the risks associated with the experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

“In November 2022, we released Tipping Point, which included analysis of the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities’ (OHID) excess mortality data and highlighted that there had—at that point in time—been around 30,000 excess deaths involving ischemic heart disease (IHD) in England since the onset of the pandemic. In the report, we argued that, after the first year of the pandemic in England, persistently high levels of excess deaths involving IHD could not be explained entirely by acute Covid-19 infection. Instead, we suggested that persistently high levels of excess deaths involving IHD were also likely explained, in part, by extreme and continuing disruption to the national health service, alongside long-term cardiovascular complications of prior Covid-19 infection.”

Nonetheless, the report mentions the vaccines only twice and argues that cases of myocarditis have been “extremely rare.”

“COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis has been rare, more common in young men after a second vaccine dose, and fortunately shows a favorable clinical course in the vast majority of those affected,” the study claimed.

“The benefits of receiving COVID-19 vaccines in reducing severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection in people living with cardiovascular disease greatly outweigh the risk of extremely rare side effects,” it stated.

Not all experts agree on the significance of overall myocarditis incidents being “extremely rare,” however, since Covid risk factors are contingent upon patient profiles, such as age, obesity, underlying health conditions, and natural immunity antibodies from prior infection.

A 2022 Covid-19 vaccine study funded by the French government and conducted by university researchers confirmed the elevated risk of heart inflammation with Covid ‘boosters,’ particularly with the Moderna series.

The adjusted heart inflammation risk was three times higher for those who took a Pfizer booster and four times higher after a Moderna booster.

The risk was 4.9 times higher for Pfizer booster recipients aged 12 to 29. The Moderna series has been suspended for patients under 30 years old in France, thus data for that age group was not available.

“We found that the risk of myocarditis remained elevated after the booster dose and that longer intervals between each consecutive dose (including booster doses) may decrease the occurrence of vaccine-associated myocarditis,” the researchers found.

For those over 30 years old, a Pfizer booster was associated with a 2.4 times higher risk of heart inflammation and Moderna’s booster carried a 4.1 times higher risk.

The Journal of Clinical Medicine in March 2022 found in a large population study that the recent surge in myocarditis and pericarditis cases, both indicative of heart inflammation, are not associated with natural Covid-19 infection.

“We did not observe an increased incidence of neither pericarditis nor myocarditis in adult patients recovering from COVID-19 infection,” the authors concluded.

Thus, the dramatic increase in myocarditis cases cannot be attributed to “long Covid.” There may be other culprits plausibly responsible for the heart condition surge, including mRNA vaccines.

Natural immunity from prior infection has been shown in multiple scientific studies to be more robust and longer-lasting than vaccinated immunity alone.

