BREAKING: Federal Watchdog Delivers Shocking Conclusion In Report On Epstein’s Death by Mark Steffen

A watchdog within the U.S. Justice Department has concluded that a “combination of negligence and misconduct” by guards allowed disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to commit suicide while he was in custody awaiting trial.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Tuesday that the federal Bureau of Prisons was at fault for failing to assign Epstein a cellmate after his previous one left as well as for failing to address technical problems with the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s surveillance system. Horowitz added that Epstein was left with too many bed sheets which were used in his hanging death.

erhaps most controversially, the report concludes that no foul play was committed in the financier’s death, rebutting rumors that powerful individuals connected to Epstein somehow played a part in having him killed.

Since Epstein’s death in August of 2019, Democrats and wealthy liberal philanthropists and universities have distanced themselves from Epstein despite accepting his financial contributions for years. He was awaiting charges on human trafficking and soliciting children for sex.

“The BOP’s failures are troubling not only because the BOP did not adequately safeguard an individual in its custody, but also because they led to questions about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and effectively deprived Epstein’s numerous victims of the opportunity to seek justice through the criminal justice system,” Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, said in a statement accompanying the report’s release.

Fox News reported on the “significant” failures on the part of the prison and its leaders:

The OIG report did find “significant job performance and management failures on the part of BOP personnel and widespread disregard of BOP policies that are designed to ensure that inmates are safe, secure, and in good health.” Other shortcomings included a faulty surveillance camera system in the wing, which had first malfunctioned on June 29. Against BOP policy, he was allowed to place an unmonitored phone call around 7 p.m. on Aug. 9, according to the report – contacting another woman after claiming he intended to speak with his mother. That night, guards failed to complete multiple inmate head counts or perform regular rounds until 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, according to the OIG. Then they found Epstein hanging from his bunk in his cell. His cellmate had been transferred out of MCC custody the evening prior, and the OIG report states that he was alone and unmonitored in his cell overnight.

Following Epstein’s death, media outlets raced to uncover thousands of pages worth of documents and camera footage that may have offered insight into the hours preceding Epstein’s fatal hanging. Before leaving Fox News, Tucker Carlson reported that the New York Police Department deleted 911 calls about Epstein’s death, chalking the erasure up to human error.

Epstein was previously known to authorities, having reached a plea deal more than a decade earlier that spared him prison time in exchange for admitting he solicited underage girls. The disgraced pedophile went on to advise the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands on how to update its sex offender laws so that he could freely travel to and from his compound where many of his crimes took place.

