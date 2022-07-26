So many people are now “dying suddenly” that “our free press” can barely hide it any more

Substack – by Mark Crispin Miller

In advance of this week’s compilation of reports of “sudden deaths” throughout the world, I’m posting several pieces—from the US, Canada, Ireland, Cyprus, Sri Lanka and Australia—variously indicating that the global toll of “vaccination” is accelerating so dramatically, with so many people “dying suddenly” that it will soon be quite impossible to hide from anyone, except the clinically insane.

And what will happen then? What fresh hell will They unloose to change the subject? Or will humankind at last wake up, and fight, as one, to bring the authors of this greatest of all crimes, and their accomplices, to justice?

We’ll see—but first we finally have to see what’s happening all around us, every single hour of every day, and make sure others see it, too:

UNITED STATES

Three former football players “died suddenly” within two days:

Former Eagles receiver Charles Johnson dies at 50

July 20, 2022

Former NFL receiver Charles Johnson, who spent two seasons with the Eagles early in the Andy Reid years, has died at the age of 50.

CBS 17 in Wake Forest, North Carolina, reported the news on Tuesday evening. Johnson’s cause of death had not yet been released, according to the report.

Johnson, who had been working as an assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in North Carolina, spent nine seasons in the NFL. Johnson was selected in the first round (No. 17) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994 out of Colorado.

https://sports.yahoo.com/former-eagles-receiver-charles-johnson-033200539.html

College football news: Former Notre Dame lineman Paul Duncan dead at 35

July 20, 2022

Tragedy has struck the college football community as former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan has died at the age of 35.

Ellen Duncan, Paul’s wife, announced his death on social media.

“Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood. Today he was pronounced brain dead. We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death.

https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/ncaa-football/college-football-news-notre-dame-paul-duncan-dead

South Carolina Football Great Phil Petty Has Died

July 21, 2022

Former University of South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty has died at age 43.

The official Twitter account for the school’s football team announced the loss on Thursday. It’s unclear how Petty, a husband and father of two, passed.

https://www.dailywire.com/news/south-carolina-football-great-phil-petty-has-died

Two Houston firefighters suffer heart attacks in one week

July 21, 2022

HOUSTON – Officials are investigating after two Houston firefighters have suffered heart attacks in the last week.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old Houston firefighter collapsed at the fire station and went into cardiac arrest. Fellow firefighters were able to bring back his pulse. According to Marty Lancton, President of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association, the 46-year-old is now in stable condition at a local hospital intensive care unit.

Last week, 24-year-old HFD firefighter Malcom Willis died suddenly at his home following a heart attack. Willis served with HFD for 19 months. An autopsy report for the 24-year-old hasn’t been released.

“You can’t look at heat as a factor,” said Lancton. “When you’re dealing with record temperatures, and the firefighters having to wear the gear, the best way to put it is it compounds itself.”

According to data reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH), sudden cardiac events account for roughly 45% of firefighter duty-related deaths every year. In addition, the NIH indicate that heat stress is the number one cause of line-of-duty firefighter fatalities.

Lancton tells FOX 26 that the Houston Fire Department is short-staffed. As a result, he says firefighters are working more hours in the heat than they typically would.

“The more you work, the more calls you’re running, the hotter it is, the more stress it puts on your heart and the worse off it is for firefighters and for their health and safety,” said Lancton.

https://www.fox26houston.com/news/two-houston-firefighters-suffer-heart-attacks-in-one-week

CANADA

Three young doctors in the same Toronto suburb “died suddenly” after their latest boosters—four days after an ER doctor in Toronto “died suddenly” while jogging:

Well-known Toronto emergency physician dies suddenly while running

July 18, 2022

Dr. Paul Hannam, the chief of emergency medicine and the program medical director at North York General Hospital, died suddenly on Saturday, July 16. (NYGH photo)

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/well-known-toronto-emergency-physician-dr-paul-hannam-has-died-1.5992342

3 young doctors have died suddenly in Mississauga (suburb of Toronto) after getting latest mandated booster. Cause of deaths not being disclosed.

July 22, 2022

Steve Kirsch’s newsletter Will physicians EVER speak out? Read more

IRELAND

A family mourns its third loss in 18 days:

Warm tributes to ‘Boccia Champion’ Gareth as family mourns third loss in 18 days

July 20, 2022

Tributes have been paid to much-loved Waringstown man Gareth Robinson, whose passing today is the third heartbreaking loss suffered by the popular Co Armagh family this month. Gareth died suddenly at his home at Churchill Park. It comes just 18 days after the death of his uncle, Rowan, at Lisnisky Care Home, on July 2. And just 10 days ago, on July 10, Gareth’s grandmother, Annaleen – Rowan’s mother – also died peacefully at her home at Windsor Close in Waringstown.

They have now been devastated once again with the sudden passing of Gareth. Pre-deceased by his mother, Ella, he is survived and will be sorely missed by dad Hampton, sisters Melissa and Tracey, Tracey’s partner Don, and Shannon, Rhys and Seth, to whom he was a much-loved uncle.

No age or cause of death reported.

https://tinyurl.com/45mbnakc

CYPRUS

Doctor Alarmed at Recent Number of Sudden Deaths

July 23, 2022

In the last four months, there have been 38 sudden deaths in North Cyprus which should be investigated, a doctor has said, Kibris Postasi reported. Dr. Nurçin İncirli, who is a physician at the Cengiz Topel Hospital posted the following on social media: “As a physician and a mother, I am very worried; these people died suddenly and most of them at home. Doesn’t this subject deserve study?”

She went on to say that the diet of the people who died suddenly should be investigated. Sudden deaths are not normal and should not be accepted as such, Dr. İncirli stated, adding that she intended to write to the Ministry of Health and ask them to initiate a study into the causes of this phenomenon. She also listed the names and ages of the 38 people, some of them notably young, who had died suddenly.

https://lgcnews.com/doctor-alarmed-at-recent-number-of-sudden-deaths/

SRI LANKA

Two deaths in fuel queues today; both victims senior citizens

July 22, 2022

Colombo – A 59-year-old man from Kinniya, Trincomalee died after suddenly collapsing while waiting in line for fuel. News 1st correspondents said that the deceased had been waiting in line for fuel for his motorcycle for the past two days. The body was moved to the Kinniya Base Hospital for a post-mortem examination.A 70-year-old man also died after suddenly collapsing while waiting in line for fuel at a filling station in Mathugama. It was reported that fuel was delivered to the filling station after 10 days, and there was a rush to obtain fuel due to the absence of a proper system to distribute fuel among those who were in line. The man collapsed during the rush and was admitted to the Meegahatenna Regional Hospital where he was ruled dead upon admission.No causes of death reported.

https://www.newsfirst.lk/2022/07/22/two-deaths-in-fuel-queues-today-22-both-victims-senior-citizens/

AUSTRALIA

Two former AFL football stars “died suddenly” on the same “sad day”:

Bill Picken and Con Britt dead on ‘sad day’ as footy world mourns

July 23, 2022

The AFL world is in mourning after the death of former Magpies players Billy Picken and Con Britt on Saturday.

Picken was one of the club’s most loved players, tallied 212 games for Collingwood in 1974-1983 and 1986 after he played two seasons and a further 28 games for Sydney in 1984-85.

Britt played 110 games for the Magpies between 1966 and 1973, who retired at the age of just 26 after a knee injury ended his career.

He was 74 when he died.

https://www.news.com.au/sport/afl/bill-picken-and-con-britt-dead-on-sad-day-as-footy-world-mourns/news-story/f5c86c0bbbe9da27d3835c00e4a661c0

Substack