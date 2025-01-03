So the Green Beret identified as the Vegas truck bomber was burnt "beyond recognition" and his weapons were disfigured but his military ID was intact? What luck! Oh and out of all guns, he shot himself with a Desert Eagle…
Does this make sense to you? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MhZesiecFF
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 2, 2025
One thought on “So the Green Beret identified as the Vegas truck bomber was burnt “beyond recognition” and his weapons were disfigured but his military ID was intact? What luck! Oh and out of all guns, he shot himself with a Desert Eagle…”
I’m sure he left his pristine passport right next to his military ID.
Is this the same 9/11 crew? I think they need a new one. This crew is getting a bit out dated.