“Something Has Just Blown Up”: Explosion Seen At Hoover Dam

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Update (1415ET): The explosion has been confirmed as occurring in a transformer. The fire is out and no one was injured.

A source confirms a transformer exploded at Hoover Dam, sparking a fire, which is now out. No one hurt. https://t.co/yvGCib8har — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 19, 2022

Shortly after 10am local time, a small explosion and fire was seen at the lower part of the 726 foot high Hoover Dam in Nevada.

As one visitor exclaimed “something has just blown up” as she recorded the incident…

A different angle.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

The Hoover Dam lies at the end of Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States – which is currently at record extreme low depths.

Most significantly, the dam’s generators provide power for various utilities in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

There is no indication of any structural issues, or impacts on the grid so far.

For now, Vladimir Putin, or Russian hackers, have not been blamed for the incident.

