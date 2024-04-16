Soros-linked NGO distributes flyers in Mexico telling illegal immigrants to ‘vote for President Biden’

By The Post Millennial

Flyers being distributed at a Soros-linked NGO resources center in Mexico are encouraging illegal immigrants to vote for President Joe Biden when they get to the US.

The flyers obtained by Muckraker.com stated, “You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible.” This flyer obviously seeks to prey on unsophisticated illegals and encourages them to illegally vote.

Muckraker discovered the flyers in a Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) location. The flyers were being distributed to illegal immigrants who use RCM assistance in coming to the US and were even found on the walls of port-a-potties at the location.

In a recorded conversation after being told by a journalist for Muckraker that they were “just trying to help as many people as possible before Trump gets elected,” RCM founder Gaby Zavala laughed and said, “We are in the same boat.”

According to the Oversight Project, a watchdog group for the Heritage Foundation, Zavala was previously an organizer for La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), which is listed as a partner for George Soros’ Open Society Institute.

The watchdog group noted that “RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded non-profits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas, and Angry Tias and Abuelas.”

“Save the Children received over $650,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundation, and has provided grants to Team Brownsville,” it added.

According to the Oversight Project, RCM is a fiscally sponsored project of the Asylum Seeker Network of Support (ASNS) whose 501c3 registration was forfeited in Texas in 2022. However, Zavala, who is the founder and executive director, continued to operate despite the forfeiture.

RCM also houses the operations of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which helps illegal immigrants enter the US and has also received numerous grants from Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a former board member of HIAS, and according to documents obtained by Judicial Watch, the embattled Biden official recently met with some of these entities, including Team Brownsville and Angry Tias and Abuelas.