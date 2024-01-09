🚨🇺🇸🇵🇸 Spotted over Los Angeles: “YOUR TAXES KILLED 10K GAZA KIDS!” pic.twitter.com/emeYg87qKM
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 8, 2024
Posted: January 9, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Spotted over Los Angeles: “YOUR TAXES KILLED 10K GAZA KIDS!””
Is the toothpaste out of the tube yet?!! Truth poppin’ up EVERYWHERE!! Dorothy can’t get back to Kansas.
World War Three Expanding
Pedos In Every Camp
Border Obliterated
Genocide Condoned
Food Supply Poisoned
On And On With Advancing Evil
Planet in Intensive Care. Sovereign individuals are the surgeons in demand. And The Great Surgeon who gave his life to remove the malignant Tumor of Tyranny bestowed on us deep wisdom and instruction:
From Mr. Patrick Henry:
“The battle is not to the strong alone. It is to the vigilant, the active, and the brave. A small, disciplined militia can not only hold out against a larger force, but drive it back, because what they’re fighting for rightfully belongs to them.”
“Adversity toughens manhood, and the characteristic of the good or the great man is not that he has been exempt from the evils of life, but that he has surmounted them.”
“There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! The war is inevitable; and let it come! I repeat, Sir, let it come!”
.