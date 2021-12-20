December 12, 2021
Stephen Bannon, the former chief strategist for Donald Trump, called himself a “Christian Zionist” at the Zionist Organization of America’s annual dinner.
3 thoughts on “Steve Bannon: “I’m Proud To Be A Christian Zionist””
Bannon, keep your deadly virus away from me!!
And, pleeeeeease, move your devoted arse to that stolen land, IMMEDIATELY!!
“Proud” to support the nation that for many decades has been ruining the planet? “Proud” to see that it continues its dominance over all nations? “Proud” that the people of the world are suffering and dying due to its wars, sanctions, threats and onslaughts of every variety? You’re PROUD, Steve of all that your beloved nation has put upon humanity?? Are you also “Proud” that you have neither heart nor brain?
And isn’t “Christian Zionist” an oxymoron? Either way, morons by in.
