Sudden Infant Deaths Surged after Covid ‘Vaccine’ Rollout, Study Confirms

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

A disturbing new study has confirmed that sudden infant deaths surged dramatically after Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use.

The study was conducted by a team of top researchers at the Pennsylvania State College of Medicine.

The results of the study were published Thursday in the JAMA medical journal.

The study found that sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) increased slightly in 2020 after restrictions were implemented during the pandemic.

However, when Covid mRNA injections were rolled out for public use in 2021, cases of SUID and SIDS skyrocketed.

In the “Findings” section of the study’s paper, the researchers write:

“In this cross-sectional study of 14,308 SUID cases, the risk of SUID and SIDS increased during the intra-pandemic period (March 2020 to December 2021) compared with the pre-pandemic period (March 2018 to December 2019), with the greatest increases noted in 2021 (9% for SUID and 10% for SIDS).

“A marked statistically significant monthly increase in SUID from June to December 2021 was observed.”

The researchers found that there was an uptick in infant deaths beginning in July 2020 after masking, lockdowns, and other restrictions were implemented.

However, between June 2021 and December 2021, there was a stomach-churning surge of up to 14 percent.

Covid injections were first rolled out in early 2021 and expanded for use on children later in the year.

In the “Results” section of the paper, the researchers note:

“Monthly assessments revealed an increased risk of SUID beyond the prepandemic baseline starting in July 2020, with a pronounced epidemiologic shift from June to December 2021 (ranging from 10% to 14%).”

The researchers defined these deadly syndromes as umbrella terms for babies who died.

In the “Introduction” section of the paper, the researchers explain:

“Sudden unexpected infant death is an umbrella term used to describe the sudden death of an infant younger than 1 year for whom the cause of death is not apparent prior to investigation.

“Deaths from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which occur during sleep and remain unexplained after a thorough postmortem investigation, comprise more than one-third of SUID cases”

Interestingly, however, the researchers failed to link the infant deaths to the obvious correlations with the mRNA “vaccines.”

Instead, they suggest the infant death surge was caused by “altered infectious disease transmission.”

In the “Meaning” section, the researchers write:

“These findings suggest that the pronounced shift in SUID epidemiology during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic may be associated with altered infectious disease transmission at the time.”

The researchers even included the Covid injections in their analysis.

However, they insist that the deaths were not caused by the vaccine’s side effects.

Instead, they claim that the vaccine’s justification for engaging in public activities was more likely to blame because infants were more exposed to Covid.

In the “Discussion” section, the researchers state:

“As COVID-19 vaccines became available in 2021, pandemic precautions were lifted across the US, with schools and workplaces reopening and social gatherings resuming.

“As a result, the second year of the pandemic saw resurgences of seasonal respiratory viruses at unexpected times and with increased severity.”

However, babies and children have never been at risk from Covid and there is no evidence of an increase in deaths from the virus.

In fact, a major study recently found no children had died from Covid, whether they had received the “vaccine” or not.

However, the researchers did mention a causal link between baby death syndrome following RSV vaccination.

In the “Conclusions” section, they note:

“It may be particularly interesting to evaluate SUID rates following the rollout of several new RSV countermeasures, including maternal RSV vaccination and infant nirsevimab administration.

“Data such as ours may help theorize plausible causal pathways and potential mitigable risk factors to further reduce the risk of SUID.”