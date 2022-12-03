Suspect who allegedly bit victim’s nose off turns himself in to Bay St. Louis police

Bay St. Louis Police have arrested a man who allegedly bit the nose off another man he was fighting with.

Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the suspect is 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi. Wells turned himself in was booked into the Hancock County jail at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. He paid the 10 percent down and was released shortly after.

Schwartz said officers went to Hollywood Casino on Monday night after receiving a call about an assault in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a facial injury – his nose had been bitten off. The nose was not found and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.

An investigation showed that Wells and the victim had gotten into an argument while playing golf earlier in the day at Bridges Golf Course, then continued throughout the day among several of the golfers until it spilled into the parking lot.

After allegedly biting the victim, Wells fled in a dark-colored Tesla.

Wells has been charged with mayhem, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Anyone with information about Wells or his whereabouts is asked to call Bay St. Louis Police at 228-497-9222.

