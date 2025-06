IMO this was one of the most shocking parts of the interview. Pay close attention to how Tel Aviv Ted SCOFFS at Tucker for suggesting Americans should have nice cities free from homeless people instead of sending all our money abroad.

They hate you. They have contempt for you.… pic.twitter.com/vAb5XQrs2W

— Katrina 🇺🇸🇨🇳🇲🇽 (@zapatas_mom) June 19, 2025