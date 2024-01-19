Terrifying Footage Shows Boeing 747 Engine Fire Over Miami

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Footage shared on social media platform X shows what appears to be an Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 with flames shooting out one of its four engines shortly after takeoff.

Engine fire on Atlas Air Boeing 747 departing from Miami Airport tonight. Flight circled back and landed a few minutes later.

Engine fire on Atlas Air Boeing 747 departing from Miami Airport tonight. Flight circled back and landed a few minutes later. Story is developing.pic.twitter.com/lyDLOQxmLS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 19, 2024