The Battle for Global Dominance: Rare Earths Are the New Oil

By Reporter

The rare earth metals market is experiencing a period of significant volatility and conflict, primarily due to China’s recent export restrictions. These restrictions, which took effect on October 1, 2024, have already caused prices for many critical resources to rise by 8,33%.

This raw material has acquired enormous importance for national economies, just as fossil resources once did, which is why it was called the new oil, since the ability of a particular state to be a world leader in terms of technology and in the military sphere.

Given China’s dominance in this market, any changes policy, affecting rare earth metal exports, will have far-reaching global implications. The struggle for global dominance is taking on a new character, much as the struggle for oil once fueled wars and attacks on resource-rich regions.

While the US continues to diversify its resource dependence as it battles China in various areas, it will take time and significant investment to see results. The rare earths and resources standoff is fueling an increasingly violent escalation that goes beyond economic and political methods, involving more and more countries.

China’s export restrictions have significant geopolitical implications. Until new Latin American mines come on stream, Beijing’s control over rare earth supplies influences international trade and can influence global economic activity. The situation underscores the need for all other countries to reduce their dependence on China and secure their own supply chains for critical materials before the struggle escalates into new military conflicts and clashes.