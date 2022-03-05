The Demonization of Russian Citizens is a Preview of Things to Come in the West

Investment Watch

The Ukrainian government represents maybe .2% of the people.

The puppet regime of Mossad/CIA answers only to international banks.

Not the people of Ukraine.

The current situation in Ukraine is the fault of the US sponsored coup in 2014.

However.

Gazprom's London Landlord Kicks Out Russian Gas Traders Over Ukraine https://t.co/jna1jjRMvY — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 3, 2022

⚡️Volkswagen, Ikea suspend business in Russia. The largest furniture retailer Ikea closes all of its stores in Russia, pauses sourcing from both Belarus and Russia. German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen shuts production at two Russian factories and halts exports to Russia. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 3, 2022

It is said story that Russian students are being expelled from EU/US universities. I don't remember Islamic students being expelled after the massacres in Madrid, London, Paris, Brussels, Nice, Rouen, Berlin, Barcelona …https://t.co/cJjQ57RRzR — SilverPhytoPatho (@PathoPhyto) March 1, 2022

etc.

The reaction against Russia is a nice preview of what would happen to any White ethnic group that managed to take power in their own country. Other countries around the world could openly declare a war of extermination with full public support.

See also European part of biggest Russian State Owned bank is going to go bankrupt

Russia is barely different from the West: it has hate speech and holocaust denial laws, sodomy and transgenderism are both legal, it embraces immigration and multi-racialism, the “Russian” oligarchy is overwhelmingly Jewish, and so on. It’s probably accurate to say that Russia is ~10 years behind the West in terms of “progress”.

Yet, normies, both Left and Right, are still filled with bloodlust, openly wishing genocide on innocent Russian civilians, demanding that ethnic Russians anywhere in the world be ostracized or expelled from society, etc.

The COVID psyop and Russia vs Ukraine have exposed a lot about mass psychology. Makes me wonder what future horrors people are being programmed for.

Investment Watch