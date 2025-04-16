🇺🇸 🇮🇱 The fifth column in the United States are actively working to make the 1st amendment obsolete.
You thought it wouldn’t happen here, but it IS happening.
— Ken O'Keefe (@KenOKeefe1TJP) April 15, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🇺🇸 🇮🇱 The fifth column in the United States are actively working to make the 1st amendment obsolete.
You thought it wouldn’t happen here, but it IS happening.
— Ken O'Keefe (@KenOKeefe1TJP) April 15, 2025
4 thoughts on “The fifth column in the United States are actively working to make the 1st amendment obsolete. You thought it wouldn’t happen here, but it IS happening.”
It isn’t just about freedom of speech; it is also about freedom of religion as well as freedom from religion (which is why, as a believer on Christ, I will never support “Christian Nationalism”). But when the various presidents since Carter or Reagan signed what are called the Noahide Laws in front of “rebbe” Schneerson, leader of anti-Christ Chabad Lubavitch, freedom of religion/freedom from religion started to be violated completely to the point now that if you oppose Israel’s genocide of Palestinians (including opposing genociding the Christian ones) you are now “anti-semitic” (never mind Ashkenazi Jews are NOT semites, but Japhethites since Ashkenaz was Japtheth’s grandson, see Bible Book of Genesis, and never mind the Palestinians are semites according to Israeli geneticist Eran Elhaik and others) and can be possibly deported as well, never mind that you were born here!
And here’s the kicker which lkely explains why Trump is trying to institute this Noahide-ic “rule of law”–as reported on this site a day or so ago, Trump had converted to Talmudic Judaism (the Synagogue of Satan) several years ago: http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/trump-meeting-with-his-boss/333814#comment-2524651
Related:
It’s Crazy And Evil To Support Israel’s Atrocities Because You Think God Wants You To:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/consciousness/its-crazy-and-evil-to-support-israels-atrocities-because-you-think-god-wants-you-to
.
So Candace concludes with something we heard about 15 years ago: “It’s time for Americans to wake up…”
How about it’s time for mass uprising? Waking up is great, but it means nothing if we go back to sleep, or worse, stay awake and do nothing.
The absolute oppression of anyone telling someone else what he or she can or cannot say (or as DL pointed out, believe) is proof positive that they are enslaving us!!!!!!
.
Had to look up “fifth column. Wiki:
“A fifth column is a group of people who undermine a larger group or nation from within, usually in favor of an enemy group or another nation. The activities of a fifth column can be overt or clandestine.”
Gee, seems we’ve got it in spades.
.