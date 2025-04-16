ICE arrests over 1,000 illegal immigrants in worksite enforcement operations, fines businesses over $1 million for violations

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

US Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 1,000 illegal aliens during worksite enforcement operations since January 20, resulting in Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) proposing nearly $1 million worth of fines against businesses for hiring illegal aliens, according to a press release.

HSI acting Director Robert Hammer said worksite enforcement operations have increased over the past two months and warned businesses that knowingly hiring illegal alien labor is a federal crime. The operations are in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” ICE said.

“This is the highest rate of arrest in HSI’s history,” said Hammer in a press release. “We’ve subpoenaed the business records of about 1,200 businesses, and as part of our review, we’ve proposed close to $1 million in fines.”

ICE has conducted both large-scale and small-scale worksite enforcement operations in recent weeks, with dozens of arrests made in states such as Washington, Louisiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

“Businesses that exploit and hire illegal workers are harming the American public,” said Hammer. “ICE’s statutory duties include protecting Americans and enforcing more than 400 laws that relate to immigration, so there are two aspects to our worksite enforcement operations.”

ICE Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey said a recent joint operation with the IRS’s criminal investigation division resulted in the bust of a Chinese money laundering scheme tied to businesses hiring illegal workers.

“On April 2, we filed a civil complaint against a Chinese money laundering organization that orders the multimillion-dollar seizure of 14 properties, seven bank accounts and 15 vehicles,” said Murphey. “ICE and the IRS’ Criminal Investigation division investigated the case, in which we allege the money laundering organization operating a staffing company to supply illegal workers to a factory in Ohio and harbored that illegal workforce.”

ICE said that the federal government will continue to prosecute business owners who “exploit alien workers.”

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing (866) 347-2423 or completing the online tip form.