‘The First Live-Streamed Genocide’: Al Jazeera Documentary Exposes Israeli War Crimes in Gaza

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A new viral documentary from Al Jazeera titled “Investigating War Crimes in Gaza” exposes Israeli war crimes in the strip drawing heavily off footage released by Israeli soldiers themselves.

The film has already racked up over 1 million views on YouTube and another 2.3 million on X since its release on Oct 3.

WATCH:

Description:

This feature length investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit exposes Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip through the medium of photos and videos posted online by Israeli soldiers themselves during the year long conflict. The I-Unit has built up a database of thousands of videos, photos and social media posts. Where possible it has identified the posters and those who appear. The material reveals a range of illegal activities, from wanton destruction and looting to the demolition of entire neighbourhoods and murder. The film also tells the story of the war through the eyes of Palestinian journalists, human rights workers and ordinary residents of the Gaza Strip. And it exposes the complicity of Western governments — in particular the use of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus as a base for British surveillance flights over Gaza. “The west cannot hide, they cannot claim ignorance. Nobody can say they didn’t know,” says Palestinian writer, Susan Abulhawa.This is “the first livestream genocide in history … If people are ignorant they are wilfully ignorant,” she says.

The New York Times shared an article earlier this week featuring 65 doctors, nurses and paramedics detailing how they’ve never seen so many children killed with bullets to the head.

CBS News detailed similar in a report in June.

The Biden White House bizarrely defended Israel’s slaughter of Palestinian civilians in May by claiming “we” Americans “did the same thing.”

The Israeli government is being funded and armed by the US government and is entirely dependent on American aid to continue the genocide.

“All of our missiles, the ammunition, the precision-guided bombs, all the airplanes and bombs, it’s all from the US,” retired IDF Maj. General Yitzhak Brick told the Jewish News Syndicate in November. “The minute they turn off the tap, you can’t keep fighting. You have no capability…Everyone understands that we can’t fight this war without the United States. Period.”