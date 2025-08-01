DOJ Intervenes After White College Girl ‘Shoves’ Jewish Student, GOP Rep Labels Her ‘Terrorist’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

America’s two-tiered justice system is beyond parody.

The Epstein Files are all a nothingburger that we need to “move on” from but a Jewish student allegedly being mildly shoved demands a thorough investigation!

This Jewish doxing group is even going after the girl’s mother and family.

From The Tallahassee Democrat, “FSU student under investigation after incident draws fire from antisemitism awareness group”:

Florida State University is investigating a case of “antisemitic harassment” captured in a viral video that hours later would draw the attention of the U.S. attorney general. In a short video clip, shared by a group that fights antisemitism, a woman is seen flicking off and yelling at a man sitting inside what appears to be the Leach Student Recreation Center. She approaches the man who is wearing an Israel Defense Forces shirt as he’s filming her and begins yelling. “[Expletive] Israel, free Palestine,” the student says as she appears to bump the man or bat the phone away. “Put it on [expletive] Barstool FSU, I really don’t give a [expletive]. You’re an ignorant [expletive] son of a [expletive].”

All the video shows is she appears to have mildly swiped at his phone.

It was not clear what occurred or what was said before the 8-second video was filmed. The group, Stop Anti-Semitism, flagged FSU President Richard McCullough on the social media post saying the “assault warrants immediate expulsion.” FSU responded within 10 minutes saying the university “strongly condemns antisemitism in all forms” and follows states laws that protect Jewish students and employees from “discrimination motivated by antisemitism, harassment, intimidation and violence.” FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum Patronis told the Tallahassee Democrat this incident will be subject to the normal process for incidents such as these. The police will investigate first, then the university’s Student Conduct and Community Standards department will take action based on the investigation’s results. According to the university’s student code of conduct, punishments can be anything from a written reprimand to expulsion.

Just to remind everyone, Pam Bondi (and Pres. Trump) said nothing about the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf but this Jewish student being shoved is being turned into an international incident.

The DOJ under Pam Bondi last month also announced they were suing a coffee house for allegedly refusing to serve two Jews coffee.

It can’t get any more obvious who the sovereign is in America.

