“The goal is to use Israel to wash money out of the US and Europe taxpayers through Ukraine/Israel and back into the hands of of a transnational elite (BlackRock). The goal is an endless war, not a successful war”…

“The goal is to use Israel to wash money out of the US and Europe taxpayers through Ukraine/Israel and back into the hands of of a transnational elite (BlackRock). The goal is an endless war, not a successful war”… pic.twitter.com/ctCrR9L5Tv — Pelham (@Resist_05) June 25, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet