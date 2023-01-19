[ CLIP ] – Tony Blair at The 2023 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos…
"We going to have a whole slew of new injectables… digitalisation in health care is one of the great game changers" pic.twitter.com/OKaSvpmser
— The Stark Naked Brief. (@StarkNakedBrief) January 19, 2023
Posted: January 19, 2023
2 thoughts on “The great game changers”
Why does the WEF stage look like the stage for the game show, Jeopardy?
“I’ll take ‘Climate Change’ for 500, Alex.”
LOL!
To many turds in that crapper to flush.