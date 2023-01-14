The Great Reset: The 52 Heads of State and Hundreds of Government Officials collaborating with the WEF at Davos 2023

This year’s World Economic Forum’s (“WEF”) annual meeting at Davos is being held from 10 to 16 January. As the Globalists meet, organisers have confirmed the WEF will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs.

Additionally, nearly 300 government ministers are expected to take part. As well as the heads of state, these government ministers also need to be sacked, stripped of their titles and replaced with people who will serve their country’s citizens.

Citizens who pay their salaries and elect them – assuming a free, fair, transparent and democratic voting system is in use – to govern the country’s affairs on voters’ behalf.

Attached at the end of this article is a list of the heads of state and government officials who are misusing and abusing their government positions to collaborate with WEF to further Globalists’ business and other interests. All of them should be relieved of their duties pending an investigation.

The rest is here: https://expose-news.com/2023/01/12/ist-of-gov-officials-collaborating-with-wef/