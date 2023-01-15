BREAKING: House Democrats just introduced a resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution to lower the voting age to 16.https://t.co/8B4QwZzBw8
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 12, 2023
Posted: January 15, 2023
Categories: News
One thought on “They want to lower the voting age to 16.”
without doing any research.. just off top of head.. if any of this real.. wouldn’t it have to go to the states and 3/4 of the states would have to pass it?? I’m betting they try to sell us that
. congress has to pass it by a 2/3 majority.. shouldn’t this be a referendum or whatever the term is for the people to vote on it or will it just be the state’s legislators? yes I know it’s all horshit.. I’m just trying to figure out how they’re gonna openly lie to us.. i know they aren’t allowed but they’re gonna do it anyway and OF COURSE the exact number of states will approve it by the exact percentage needed.. Laura.. I sure hope you’re feeling better..