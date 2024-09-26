The homeless crisis in Santa Monica, CA is getting so bad that one homeowner invented his own homeless deterrent device.

By Colin Rugg

Santa Monica man Stephen McMahon invented a “diversion security” device that he is using to move homeless people out of his 20-block radius.

The device detects when homeless people are in the area and starts chirping with a blue light.

McMahon says he uses blue light because it tricks the brain into thinking it is daytime. He also says the blue light makes it so the homeless people can’t see their veins to sh**t up drugs.

McMahon hopes to install the Blue Chirper throughout his entire community to drive out the homeless.

“I want to push these people out of here and bring Santa Monica back to the way it was.”

